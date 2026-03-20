2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Most-Nominated Artist Taylor Swift Set To Appear

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment today announced that Taylor Swift, this year’s most-nominated artist with nine nominations, will make a special appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards,her first award show appearance this year. The show will also honor John Mellencamp with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award,who will perform at the event. Additionally, Kehlani joins previously announced performers Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, RAYE, and performing for the first time together, TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

Hosted by Ludacris, the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature special appearances by Alysa Liu, Ne-Yo, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, sombr, Weezer and more. The annual award show will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 26 (8-10 p.m. ET live) on FOX and will also be heard on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

This year’s iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient is John Mellencamp. Few artists embody the spirit of the American storyteller as completely as Mellencamp. For more than five decades, his songwriting has captured the hearts of millions of fans. From defining an era with “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses” and “Small Town” to continuing to influence generations of musicians with his unmistakable voice and point of view, Mellencamp’s work is woven deeply into the cultural fabric of the United States.

This summer, Mellencamp will embark on his highly anticipated Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, performing the songs that have defined his career, many of which he hasn’t played live in decades. Equally important to Mellencamp’s artistry is his longstanding dedication to activism and advocacy. Throughout his career, he has championed causes close to America’s heartland, including co‑founding Farm Aid to support family farmers, a commitment that has spanned nearly 40 years. His voice has always stood for compassion, community and integrity, reflecting the very values the Icon Award seeks to honor.

Additionally, as previously announced, Ludacris will receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, Miley Cyrus will be honored with the 2026 iHeartRadio Innovator Awardand Alex Warren will receive the 2026 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.

For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.