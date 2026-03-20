AC/DC’s Stevie Young Hospitalized In Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) – Stevie Young, the guitarist for the veteran Australian rock band AC/DC, was hospitalized ahead of the band’s scheduled performances in Argentina next week.

According to a statement from a representative for the band, Young was feeling unwell after arriving in Buenos Aires and was admitted to undergo a battery of tests out of an “abundance of caution.”

The statement noted that Young is doing well and looking forward to rejoining the group for its trio of performances at Estadio River Plate, which kick off on March 23.

AC/DC is also scheduled to perform multiple shows in Mexico City in April, followed by a run of concerts in the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Young, who is 69, joined AC/DC in 2014, stepping in after his uncle, band co-founder Malcolm Young, was diagnosed with dementia.