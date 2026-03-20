Beatport To Launch “The Block” Mobile Stage to Support Emerging DJs At WMC and Beyond

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Beatport revealed plans to support the next generation of DJs with the launch of a dedicated mobile stage, providing up-and-comers perform at high-profile gatherings.

The stage, billed as The Block, is a mobiel shipping container stage designed for easy transport between events. The Block will makes its debut at as part of the Winter Music Conference in Miami (March 24–26, 2026) before launching on a nationwide tour of the U.S., including multiple stops as part of the Breakaway Festival.

Aspiring DJs can apply to play by submitting a mix via Beatport’s dedicated sign-up page, which is live now through this Friday, March 19 here.

Artists selected to participate in The Block will receive complimentary event passes for themselves and their crew alongside their set at The Block at Toe Jam.

Along with the winners of Beatport’s competition, the stage will also be curated by a roster of professional DJs and producers that includes including Victor Calderone, HoneyLuv, Bradley Zero, DJ Holographic, Dan Ghenacia, Richy Ahmed and Beatport Next artist Cole Knight.

“The US scene is booming, but when only 1.6% of DJs are getting regular bookings and most emerging artists can’t even get in the room, something needs to change,” says Ed Hill, SVP of Beatport Live. “The Block gives raw talent a stage at the biggest events in the country, discovery based on music, not follower counts.”

Beatport’s US partners for the Block tour include AlphaTheta as the Official DJ Technology Partner, Funktion-One as the Official Sound Partner, and Playground as the Official Community partner for the WMC ToeJam events.