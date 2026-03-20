Björn Ulvaeus’s Pophouse Takes Majority Stake in Tina Turner’s Music Catalog

SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – Björn Ulvaeus, the ABBA co‑founder who has emerged as a major force in music‑rights investment, has expanded his company’s influence once again. Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden‑based firm Ulvaeus co‑founded, has acquired a majority stake in the music interests of the late Tina Turner, according to announcements released this week.

According to Digital Music News, the deal was completed in partnership with BMG, which first purchased Turner’s catalog and related rights in 2021. While the financial terms of the new transaction were not disclosed, Pophouse is now the controlling owner of Turner’s music interests, with BMG continuing as a significant stakeholder alongside the Turner Estate.

Turner, who died in 2023 at the age of 83, left behind one of the most celebrated legacies in popular music. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she became a global icon with songs such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “The Best,” and “Proud Mary.” She was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—once as a solo artist and once as part of Ike & Tina Turner—and won 12 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to the companies involved, Pophouse’s acquisition covers more than just traditional recording and publishing rights. The agreement includes Turner’s music catalog interests as well as her name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights, assets that have become increasingly valuable as estates explore new ways to preserve and present artist legacies.

Pophouse Entertainment has steadily built a reputation for managing high‑profile artist intellectual property since its founding in 2014. In recent years, the company has acquired or partnered on catalogs associated with artists including Kiss, Cyndi Lauper, Avicii, and Swedish House Mafia, positioning itself at the intersection of music rights, branding, and experiential entertainment.

In statements accompanying the announcement, Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos emphasized a long‑term, legacy‑focused approach. She said the company intends to develop creative projects that celebrate Turner’s artistry while introducing her work to new audiences. BMG echoed that message, noting its continued commitment to safeguarding Turner’s artistic integrity in collaboration with Pophouse and the Turner Estate.

Although Pophouse is widely known for its involvement in immersive and digital productions—including avatar‑based and hologram concerts—the company has not confirmed any specific plans for Tina Turner projects. Executives have stated only that future initiatives will be announced at a later time and will be developed with input from Turner’s estate.