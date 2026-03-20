Chuck Norris, Martial Arts Icon And Actor Dies At 86

KAUAI, HAWAII (CelebrityAccess) – Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion who became a Hollywood action star and later a television fixture as the lead of *“Walker, Texas Ranger,”* has died, his family announced Friday. He was 86.

In a statement posted to his official Instagram account, the family said Norris died Thursday morning while surrounded by loved ones. The family did not disclose a cause of death and asked for privacy.

Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, Norris rose from a background in the U.S. Air Force and competitive martial arts to become one of the most recognizable action stars of the 1980s. A multiple‑time world karate champion, he trained extensively in disciplines including karate, taekwondo and Tang Soo Do before transitioning into film.

Norris first gained major attention after appearing opposite Bruce Lee in the 1972 film The Way of the Dragon. He went on to headline a string of action films including Missing in Action, The Delta Force, Code of Silence, and Lone Wolf McQuade, becoming a symbol of rugged, no‑nonsense American heroism during the decade.

As his film career slowed, Norris found renewed fame on television with Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. He played Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger whose blend of martial arts combat and moral certainty helped make the series a long‑running hit and a staple of syndication.

In later years, Norris experienced a resurgence in pop‑culture visibility through the viral “Chuck Norris facts” internet meme, which humorously exaggerated his toughness and near‑mythic abilities. Though not involved in creating the meme, Norris acknowledged it with good humor and credited fans for keeping his legacy alive.

Norris made occasional screen appearances later in life, including a role in The Expendables 2 in 2012. He also appeared in fitness infomercials and remained active in martial arts and charitable causes.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor and symbol of strength,” his family said in their statement. “To us, he was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and the heart of our family.”

RIP.

u need.