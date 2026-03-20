Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson And Riley Green To Perform At 61st ACM Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) has announced the first round of performers set to take the stage at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, including Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green, with many more unforgettable performances to be revealed in the coming weeks. The 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fans will also be able to watch the broadcast on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

Returning to the Sunday night timeslot, the Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will feature unprecedented performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent. ACM Award winner Cody Johnson will take the stage following his 2025 win for ACM Song of the Year. Reigning Entertainer of the Year and 16-time ACM Award recipient Lainey Wilson returns to the ACM Awards stage with the world premiere performance of “Can’t Sit Still.” Four-time ACM Award winner and 2026 ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green headliner, Riley Green, will deliver a performance of his hit song “Change My Mind.”

Previously announced ACM Awards week events include “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” at Topgolf Las Vegas, Friday, May 15, and “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach, Saturday, May 16.

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are available for purchase on AXS.com, offering fans exclusive entry into a nonstop weekend packed with performances by their favorite Country stars.

Additional performers, as well as nominations, presenters, ACM Awards week events, and the host, will be announced in the coming weeks.