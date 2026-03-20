Hadlie Jo Inks Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing Nashville In JV With GREAT DAANE MUSIC

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Singer-songwriter Hadlie Jo has inked a global publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing Nashville in partnership with industry veteran Whitney Daane’s GREAT DAANE MUSIC.

“Hadlie Jo writes songs with an authentic heart and delivers them with a traditional honesty that reminds you why you fell in love with country music,” shares Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston. “We couldn’t be more excited to champion Whitney and Hadlie Jo as they bring her unique songs to life.”

Developed by songwriter/producer Jimmy Melton and legendary A&R exec Renee Bell, Hadlie Jo has had the unique opportunity to collaborate with some of Nashville’s most celebrated and iconic talents, including NSHOF members Vince Gill and Sharon Vaughn, with whom she penned “Nothing Like They Used To Be,” which appears on Lonely’s What I Do, Vince’s fifth and latest installment of his year-long 50 Years From Home EP series that just released on March 13th.

“I am beyond excited that I get to work with Rusty Gaston, Chelsea Kent, and the whole amazing Sony Music Publishing team, as well as with my ‘fairy song mother’, Whitney at GREAT DAANE MUSIC,” expressed Hadlie Jo. “Getting to write with so many incredible songwriters, many of whom I have idolized for years, is literally a dream come true, and the fact that my first big cut is by one of my musical heroes, Vince Gill, and that I got to write it with Sharon Vaughn and him blows my mind! Now I’ve got to get to work to prove all of them right for taking a shot on a young artist and writer that just got to town with her Gibson guitar and her medical support dog, Lucy!”

Originally from Jena, Louisiana, and raised in Midland, Texas, Hadlie Jo began playing music with her dad and writing songs in earnest at the age of 12 during COVID when she used guitar to rehab from an injury. She added piano, banjo, mandolin and fiddle soon after. She majored in Voice and graduated with honors in December 2025 with a degree in Commercial Music from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, and headed straight to Nashville to pursue her dream of writing songs, recording, and performing. Hadlie Jo laughs, “SPC needed a banjo player in the band, so I got to skip a grade or two!”

Hadlie Jo manages a rare genetic immune deficiency, hypogammaglobulinemia, with an Antibody Deficiency that doesn’t slow her down but does give her perspective and gratitude. She explains, “My hope is that I can bring awareness to my unique condition and normalize having to work around illness or special needs for other kids. Participating in the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Musicians on Call is one of my goals for 2026 now that I am 18. Sometimes it can be challenging, but I never let it hold me back, and Lucy, my medical support dog, makes that possible… and she has her own headphones!”

Hadlie Jo will be releasing a new single, “Things,” this coming Friday, 3/20. Written with frequent collaborators Jimmy Melton and Mike Mobley, the song is an homage to the catastrophic floods in Texas last summer, and her scary first night in Nashville spent sheltering in an Airbnb bathtub for hours during a tornado. Hadlie Jo adds, “You can’t replace your loved ones, but losing your home, all your belongings, all your photos and memories is devastating. It’s like erasing your life and starting over. My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered that kind of loss… ‘they’re not just THINGS.’