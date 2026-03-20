Industry Invades Miami For Winter Music Conference, Ultra, More

(Hypebot) – Ultra Music Festival and the sunrise sets at Club Space often grab the headlines, the real business of dance music happens in the hallways and boardrooms of the Winter Music Conference (WMC).

As we look toward next week (March 24–29, 2026), here is what the industry needs to know about the 36th edition of WMC and the broader Miami Music Week (MMW) landscape.

Winter Music Conference

From March 24–26 at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, the Winter Music Conference (WMC) will continue its two-track format, explicitly splitting programming into WMC // INDUSTRY and WMC // CREATORS.

In an era where the line between “bedroom producer” and “global brand” is thinner than ever, the conference is smartly providing a dedicated space for label heads and tech founders while simultaneously offering technical workshops for the next generation of talent.

Key Sessions to Watch

The Keynote: Trance legend Armin van Buuren takes the stage for a deep dive into the longevity of artist brands.

The Power Conversation: Techno’s “High Priestess,” Sara Landry, sits down with Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels to discuss the “Hard Dance” explosion and the platform’s role in breaking niche genres.

PANEL PICK: Fixing the Fragmented Fan: How Artists Can Finally Own Their Audience. This panel will dive into how artists can consolidate their data and build direct-to-fan channels. What does it take to turn passive listeners into superfans you can reach? Panelists: Hana Braverman, FUGA/ Downtown Music Group; Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown; Claire Wright, BUDDY; Adam Rapchik, StubHub and Abdallah El Bacha, AFTR DARK.

Thursday March 26 at 2PM [Details Here]

The Return of the IDMAs: After a significant hiatus, the International Dance Music Awards are back. This isn’t just about trophies; it’s a bellwether for where the industry’s money and influence are shifting.

Networking 2.0: WMC A&R Pop-Up Lounge

For the managers and artists reading this, the most significant addition for 2026 is the A&R Pop-Up Lounge in partnership with LabelRadar.

The “old way” of MMW involved chasing a distracted A&R down a pier at a boat party. This year, WMC is facilitating structured, one-on-one sessions with imprints like Ultra Records, Spinnin’, Dirtybird, and Experts Only. If you’re looking to sign a track or find a new management client, this is where you should be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whether you’re an upcoming DJ, a music executive, or simply a fan of music and culture, WMC is the landmark gathering shaping the future of the electronic music. It’s not to late to secure your badge here.

Beyond the Conference: Miami Music Week

While the panels run by day, the city transforms by night. Miami Music Week 2026 is expected to host over 200 sanctioned events.

The Opening Salvo: John Summit’s Experts Only takes over the full venue at Club Space for a 21-hour marathon starting Tuesday.

John Summit’s takes over the full venue at Club Space for a 21-hour marathon starting Tuesday. The Anniversary: Rekids celebrates 20 years with an official WMC pool party featuring Radio Slave b2b DJ Minx and a rare set from Danny Tenaglia .

celebrates 20 years with an official WMC pool party featuring and a rare set from . The Tech Showcase: Keep an ear out for L-Acoustics, who will be demoing “Spatial Composition” tech—essentially allowing DJs to mix in 3D space rather than traditional stereo.

Industry Standard

Wednesday March 25 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ray’s Hometown Bar

HIGHLIGHT: “Who Actually Owns the Dance Floor?”

A conversation with Fabrice Sergent, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Bandsintown and Anthony Hall, Talent Buyer for premier Miami live music venue ZeyZey – Ticketing and live events are going through a period of consolidation with independent promoters are caught in the middle. In a world where platforms consolidate, who actually controls the relationship with the person buying the ticket?

This is a curated invite only industry event but Hypebot readers can request a special free invite here. Do it now!

Ultra Music Festival

As the week reaches its crescendo, Bayfront Park becomes the home of the 26th edition of Ultra Music Festival (March 27–29). This year’s lineup is notably adventurous, with organizers claiming an 80% new roster compared to previous years.

The industry is closely watching fresh bookings like the world-exclusive Amelie Lens b2b Sara Landry performance and the U.S. debut of the HALŌ supergroup.

With Martin Garrix and Alesso teaming up for a rare joint set on the Main Stage and Armin van Buuren celebrating 25 years of A State of Trance, Ultra continues to serve as the global “launchpad” for the tracks that will dominate festival mainstages for the rest of the summer.

RESISTANCE: The Underground Takeover at M2

For the “Business of Techno” crowd, the RESISTANCE brand has effectively turned M2 Miami into the week’s unofficial headquarters for the underground. Running for five consecutive nights (March 25–29), the residency offers a more intimate, high-fidelity alternative to the festival’s scale.

The program features a heavy-hitting closing party with Carl Cox and Maceo Plex, plus a dedicated Thursday night with Eric Prydz.