Jury Rejects Deputies’ Defamation Suit Against Rapper Afroman

WEST UNION, Ohio (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper and apparently, comedian, Afroman won a defamation lawsuit Wednesday after an Ohio jury rejected claims by seven sheriff’s deputies who sued him over viral music videos mocking a raid on his home, a verdict widely seen as a victory for free‑speech protections.

The lawsuit stemmed from an August 2022 raid on Afroman’s residence by deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, who were acting on a warrant tied to allegations of drug trafficking and kidnapping. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, no charges were filed, and the search ultimately proved fruitless.

In the aftermath of the raid, Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman—used home surveillance footage of the deputies entering his house to create a series of satirical music videos. The most widely circulated of those videos accompanied the song “Lemon Pound Cake,” which went viral on YouTube and showed officers breaking down his door and searching his home, including lingering shots of a cake on his kitchen counter.

Seven deputies later filed a civil lawsuit accusing Afroman of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They alleged that the videos caused humiliation, harassment, and reputational harm and collectively sought nearly $4 million in damages. For The Daily Show’s hilarious take on it, click HERE.

Afroman argued that the videos were protected by the First Amendment and amounted to parody and commentary on the actions of public officials. His attorney told jurors that police officers are subject to criticism, particularly when their conduct becomes a matter of public record.

After deliberating for several hours, the jury found Afroman not liable on all claims. Judge Jonathan Hein said no plaintiff prevailed, ending the case with a full defense verdict.

Outside the courthouse, Afroman celebrated the ruling, calling it a win for freedom of speech. Video of his remarks, shared on social media, showed him wearing an American flag‑patterned suit and thanking supporters. You can watch his victory lap HERE.