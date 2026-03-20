Ontario Proposes A Price Cap For Resale Tickets

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, announced it is weighing a price cap on ticket resales to protect consumers.

New legislative changes to the Ticket Sales Act of 2017 under consideration by the provincial government would make it illegal for tickets to concerts, cultural, sports, and other live events in Ontario to be resold for more than their original cost.

According to a statement from the province, the changes are intended to protect consumers from “exploitative, professional resellers who artificially drive up ticket prices” and ensure fans have access to fairly priced concerts and live events.

The proposed amendments to the Ticket Sales Act would limit ticket resales to the “all-in” price of the ticket, including any fees, service charges, or applicable taxes charged on the resale.

Along with the price cap, the proposed legislation seeks to strengthen protections against the sale of counterfeit tickets and create new powers to curb unfair service charges and fees during the purchasing process.

“We are taking action to help ensure Ontario fans have access to fair resale prices and are not exploited by price gouging when they buy resale tickets for their favorite events,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “With these new measures, consumers would no longer need to worry about being ripped off in the ticket resale market, and more families and fans would have the opportunity to see their favorite band or sports team perform live.”

Ontario’s proposed ban on above-face-value resales follows a ban in the UK on for-profit resales that went into effect late last year. In the U.S., states such as New York and California are also considering similar resale price caps.