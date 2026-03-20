The Stanley Brothers, Paul Overstreet And Tim McGraw Will Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the inductees for the 2026 class of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

For 2026, noted songwriter Paul Overstreet, the legendary country duo The Stanley Brothers, and contemporary country music icon Tim McGraw have all been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The inductees were announced at a press conference hosted by Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart and streamed live on the CMA’s official YouTube channel.

“Each year, this moment serves as a powerful reminder of the people whose passion and dedication have defined country music at its very best,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “As we welcome Tim McGraw, Paul Overstreet, and The Stanley Brothers into the Country Music Hall of Fame, we celebrate not only their extraordinary achievements but the lasting influence their music will have on future generations. It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to help recognize these legacies and share in this unforgettable milestone.”

“The new inductees each followed their own distinctive career paths, but they have one critical commonality: they have left an indelible mark on country music,” said Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO. “Louisiana native Tim McGraw has built a catalog of hits defined by emotionally resonant, thought-provoking songs, achieving more than 60 Top 10 country hits, nearly 30 No. 1 country singles, and a formidable acting career. Raised in Mississippi, hit songwriter Paul Overstreet has penned modern country classics for numerous Country Music Hall of Fame members, as well as embarking on a successful recording career of his own. Hailing from mountainous southwestern Virginia, the Stanley Brothers—Ralph and Carter—were a foundational act in bluegrass whose music has influenced generations of artists in a variety of genres. Now, they will be permanently enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside their esteemed peers and fellow pioneers.”