Warner Chappell Music Scandinavia Signs Alt-Pop Singer/Songwriter Lykke Li

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Scandinavia, part of the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group, today announced the signing of world-renowned Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li. The deal will focus on her highly anticipated sixth studio album, The Afterparty, set for global release on May 8th.

The agreement covers her upcoming body of work, which marks a significant return for the multi-platinum artist. Recorded in Stockholm with a 17-piece string orchestra and described by Li as her “existential era,” The Afterparty is already garnering massive acclaim following the release of the lead single, “Lucky Again.” The album explores themes of mortality and hedonism with what the artist has famously termed “apocalyptic bongos.”

The signing reinforces WCM Scandinavia’s commitment to championing the region’s most iconic voices. While the deal is focused on the new album cycle and does not include her back catalog, the WCM team will work closely with Lykke Li’s management to maximize opportunities for the new record across sync, digital, and international markets.

Lars Karlsson, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music Scandinavia, said: “Lykke Li is a generational talent who has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop music, not just in the Nordics but on the global stage. We are thrilled to be working with her during this pivotal chapter of her career. The Afterparty is a bold, uncompromising, and deeply cinematic body of work, and we look forward to providing the creative and administrative support to ensure it reaches its full potential worldwide.”