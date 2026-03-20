WMG And Netflix Announce Doc Deal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group (WMG) and the digital video streaming service Netflix announced a new creative partnership focused on creating documentary series and films on WMG’s legacy and contemporary artists and songwriters.

As part of the agreement, WMG is partnering with Unigram, run by Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, who will serve as a production arm for WMG’s long-form programming.

“The combination of Warner Music Group’s IP with Netflix’s global reach is an incredible opportunity to introduce new fans to our artists and songwriters all around the world,” stated Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group.

“We’ve seen how music inspires incredible fandom on Netflix so we’re excited to partner with Warner Music Group and the best-in-class artists they work with to bring even more indelible music storytelling to our members,” added Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Films & Series.