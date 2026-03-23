Byron Bay Bluesfest Canceled, Event Enters Liquidation

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Byron Bay Bluesfest, the long-running Australian music festival, has officially been canceled, with the event entering liquidation.

In a statement shared on the event’s website, organizers wrote:

After 36 years as Australia’s most awarded festival, Bluesfest has made the difficult decision not to proceed with the 2026 event. We are proud of what we have achieved—the music, our artists, the busking competition, our staff, our community, and everyone who has been part of the Bluesfest journey. Rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, together with a more challenging environment for major live events, mean it is not possible to deliver the festival to the standard audiences, artists and partners expect. A liquidator has been appointed to manage all financial matters, including vendor and partner obligations. Ticket holders, including parking pass customers and campers, will be contacted directly by the appointed liquidator with further information regarding the process for submitting claims and any potential refund arrangements. We sincerely thank our loyal fans, artists, partners and the Byron Bay community for their support over the past 36 years.

Bluesfest has been a tentpole of Australia’s festival circuit since the event debuted in 1990 and expanded over the years to become a major, internationally recognized event.

Over the years, numerous major artists have performed at the festival, including the likes of Tom Jones, Jack Johnson, Crowded House, Patti Smith, Lionel Richie, DMB, Kendrick Lamar, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and more.

The festival also provided a high-profile stage for homegrown Australian artists such as Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, John Teskey, The Cat Empire, and more.

The lineup for the 2026 edition of the event included Parkway Drive, Erykah Badu, Earth Wind & Fire, Sublime, The Black Crowes, The Wailers, Counting Crows, and Buddy Guy, among others.

With the cancellation, Bluesfest joins a growing lineup of Australian music festivals that have ceased operation in recent years, including Splendour In The Grass, Falls Festival and Groovin The Moo, among others.