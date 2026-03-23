Cosby Accuser Awarded Almost $20 Million By California Jury

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – A woman who alleged that she was sexually abused by comedian Bill Cosby more than half a century ago was awarded almost $20 million by a civil jury in California on Monday.

According to NBC, civil damages are still pending in the lawsuit, which was filed in 2023 by Donna Motsinger, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her after meeting him at a restaurant in Northern California in 1972.

Motsinger alleged that the former star picked her up in a limousine and gave her wine and a pill that left her incapacitated, later waking up at home in only her underwear.

Cosby’s attorneys rejected Motsinger’s claims, noting Motsinger “freely admits that she has no idea what happened,” according to the Associated Press.

The alleged assault follows a pattern of similar claims from dozens of other women who leveled allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and other misconduct against the once-beloved comedian.

Cosby has maintained his innocence, even after spending several years in prison on related charges before he was released in 2021 on a technicality.