Lawrence Burian Named CEO At PRG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Production Resource Group (PRG) announced the appointment of Lawrence Burian as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13.

Additionally, Burian, whose resume includes leadership roles across entertainment, venue operation, and sports, will also join PRG’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Lawrence to PRG at this pivotal moment for the company and the live experiences industry,” said Lauren Krueger, Board Member of PRG and Managing Director at KKR. “With nearly three decades of leadership experience across entertainment, sports, media, and hospitality, Lawrence brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of guiding complex, high-profile organizations through periods of transformation and expansion. Lawrence is the right leader to build on PRG’s global scale and integrated products and services to accelerate growth.”

With a career that spans decades, Burian most recently served as COO at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and held previous senior roles at the Madison Square Garden family of companies, Tao Group Hospitality, and the Boston Calling Music Festival.

“At a time when so much of life is digital and remote, people are craving connection and moments that inspire, energize, and bring us all together. PRG has an extraordinary legacy of creativity and technical excellence, helping make those moments unforgettable for millions of people around the world,” said Burian. “We will continue to differentiate ourselves through relentless customer service and by deepening the long-term partnerships that fuel our success. PRG is well positioned to grow while continuing to deliver for our clients and remain a place where people can do their best work. I look forward to working with the Board and our talented leadership team to take PRG to new heights.”