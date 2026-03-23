Live Nation Expands Investment In Romania And Slovakia

ROMANIA/SLOVAKIA (vip-booking) – Live Nation has strengthened its position in Central and Eastern Europe through new investments in Romanian promoter Emagic and Slovak booking agency Vivien, as part of a broader strategy to expand live music activity across both markets.

The move comes as new fan data highlights a clear supply-demand imbalance. In Slovakia, more than half of live music fans travel to other cities to attend concerts, with nearly 50% citing a lack of local events. In Romania, 47% of fans travel for shows, while around 40% point to limited event availability or venue infrastructure in their area.

Strategic Local Partnerships

By investing in Emagic and Vivien, Live Nation is aligning with established local operators to scale activity, increase show volumes, and improve access to international touring artists.

A Live Nation spokesperson said:

“From Bucharest to Bratislava, fans are telling us they want more live music in their own cities. With so many travelling for concerts and more international visitors building gigs into their trips, this is a pivotal moment to invest in the region’s live entertainment infrastructure. With Emagic and Vivien, we’re strengthening local expertise, expanding capacity and creating more opportunities to bring world-class artists to local stages.”

Building on Established Market Leaders

Emagic, active since 2005, is one of Romania’s leading promoters and has worked with international artists including Metallica, Coldplay, Depeche Mode and Guns N’ Roses, alongside major domestic acts.

Vivien operates as a key booking and promotion partner in Slovakia, bringing global artists such as Beyoncé, Rammstein, Iron Maiden and Imagine Dragons to the market. The company also manages leading Slovak act IMT Smile.

Addressing Demand and Unlocking Growth

The investments are designed to strengthen local live music ecosystems by enabling more concerts across additional cities, tailored to audience demand. Genre preferences in both markets are led by pop, with Romanian audiences also showing strong demand for rock.

Live Nation’s regional strategy builds on recent growth in neighbouring markets, including Hungary, where the company has significantly increased show volumes in recent years.

Through its investments in Emagic and Vivien, Live Nation aims to reduce the need for cross-city travel among fans, create more opportunities for artists, and support long-term market development across Romania and Slovakia.