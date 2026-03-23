NITO Calls For Key Changes To Live Nation Settlement

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), representing U.S. independent managers and agents, has released an official response to the Department of Justice’s settlement with Live Nation.

While acknowledging that the settlement represents progress, the trade group raises significant concerns over what they view as “undefined terms” and “critical gaps” in the settlement that threaten the interests of independent artists and their millions of fans.

As State Attorneys General continue the Live Nation trial, NITO is calling for five essential protections to be codified:

Unrestricted Artist Data: Artists must have the right to export ticketing data into personal CRM systems without restrictive NDAs.

Universal Fee Caps: The proposed 15% “service fee” cap is too narrow. NITO demands a 15% cap on total fees across all Live Nation venues, not just amphitheaters.

Viable Competition: Outside promoters must have access to ancillary revenue (concessions, parking, etc.) to make booking Live Nation venues economically feasible.

Equitable Ticket Inventory Splits: The 50% ticket inventory for outside promoters must include premium seating, rather than being restricted to low-value sections.

Robust Enforcement: The settlement requires formal, protected channels for industry professionals to report violations without fear of retaliation.

“Anything less than these specific clarifications renders the settlement’s provisions toothless,” says Nathaniel Marro, Executive Director of NITO. “We stand ready to work with all parties to ensure a truly competitive and transparent live music industry.”