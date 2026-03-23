Raúl Hernández Jr. Strikes A Record And Touring Deal With WMG/FM Entertainment

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Música Mexicana artist Raúl Hernández Jr. has announced a wide-ranging deal with Warner Music Mexico and FM Entertainment that includes both recorded music and live touring.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hernández will develop and record new music under the Warner Mexico label, with the first new releases under the deal expected this spring.

He will also partner with FM Entertainment to expand his touring to major-market venues across the United States and Mexico.

Hernández is known for his work as a norteño and corridos artist, with successful recent albums such as Si Te Vuelves a Enamorar (2026), featuring a fresh reimagining of the Bronco classic of the same name.

“I’m embarking on this new chapter with a singular mission: to evolve while staying true to my roots. This partnership provides the global platform I need to reach my fans in the U.S. and beyond. Between the studio and the stage, we are building something that speaks to the heart of Música Mexicana,” stated Raúl Hernández Jr.

“Raúl Hernández Jr. is a vital talent at the heart of the Música Mexicana movement. By aligning Warner Music’s international creative network with FM Entertainment’s live expertise, we’re ensuring Raúl’s voice reaches the widest possible audience. This isn’t just a signing; it’s a commitment to the future of the genre,” added Tomas Rodriguez, President of Warner Music Mexico.