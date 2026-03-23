VAI Resort And Ice Creative Announce Partnership To Bring Theatrical Productions To Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – VAI Resort, a premiere entertainment resort in the heart of Metro Phoenix, today announced a long-term creative partnership with Ice Creative Entertainment Group, a globally recognized live entertainment company known for producing large-scale theatrical productions and immersive entertainment experiences around the world. Through this collaboration, Ice Creative will develop multiple original theatrical and creative productions designed to deliver immersive entertainment experiences for guests and audiences.

Ice Creative Entertainment Group designs and produces world-class, custom-built entertainment ranging from professional ice-skating spectaculars and cirque-style productions to immersive themed attractions and major theatrical events. The company has partnered with globally recognized brands and destinations including Disney Parks & Resorts, Amazon, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Baha Mar Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, BMW, and Gaylord Hotels, creating high-impact entertainment experiences that combine storytelling, artistry, and advanced production.

The partnership brings together two organizations known for bold vision, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to delivering unforgettable moments. By aligning strengths across production, technology, and experiential design, the collaboration reflects VAI Resort’s continued focus on creating dynamic entertainment experiences that extend beyond traditional stage performances.

“VAI Resort was designed to be an entertainment destination where guests can experience something new every time they visit,” said Howard Weiss, Senior Vice President of Entertainment & Sponsorships at VAI Resort. “Partnering with Ice Creative allows us to introduce original productions that expand the scale and variety of our programming while reinforcing VAI’s vision to bring world-class entertainment to the Valley.”

Founded by producer Alex Wilfand, Ice Creative Entertainment Group has built a reputation for pushing beyond conventional entertainment formats by developing fully immersive, story-driven productions. With production teams spanning Taiwan, Japan, Dubai, and Australia, the company creates entertainment experiences that combine theatrical artistry with innovative production design and original intellectual property.

“Our focus has always been on building productions that transport audiences into entirely new worlds,” said Alex Wilfand, Founder and CEO of Ice Creative Entertainment Group. “Working with VAI Resort gives us an incredible platform to design original theatrical experiences that combine performance, technology, and immersive design in ways that audiences don’t typically encounter in a resort setting.”

The collaboration between VAI Resort and Ice Creative will focus on the development of multiple theatrical and experiential productions that bring together immersive environments, large-scale staging, and high-impact visual storytelling as part of VAI’s broader entertainment programming.