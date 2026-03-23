What Happens When Potential Hits Are Forgotten In A ‘Digital Graveyard?’

(HYPEBOT) – While much of the music industry debates the future of AI-generated songs, another problem has quietly been compounding in the background: an overwhelming surplus of human-made music that never sees the light of day.

GATELESS, a new platform founded by former Sony Publishing and Warner Chappell A&R executive Brittany Perry, is betting that the industry’s next breakthrough won’t come from machines — but from rediscovering the songs we’ve already written. Songs that have been gatekept, set aside prematurely or passed over entirely, and songs that simply need to find their way to the right artist.

Last week, the company announced an expansion of its platform, opening access beyond traditional industry channels to include independent and self-managed artists. GATELESS is a new kind of infrastructure layer — one designed to surface high-quality, unreleased songs that have been effectively buried inside private catalogs.

No more gatekeepers.

The “Invisible Catalog” Problem

For decades, the music industry has relied on A&Rs, publishers, and personal networks to match songs with artists. But that system hasn’t scaled alongside the explosion of modern songwriting.

Today, thousands of professionally written tracks — many created by hitmakers with credits alongside artists like Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, and H.E.R. — sit idle in hard drives and internal databases. Not because they lack quality, but because they lack visibility.

Perry, drawing on her experience inside major publishing systems, saw this bottleneck firsthand. As A&R teams shrink and turnover increases, fewer people are responsible for sorting through an ever-growing volume of material. The result: a kind of “digital graveyard” of potential hits.

GATELESS is built to solve that discovery gap.

A Search Engine for Songs (Not Just Data)

At its core, GATELESS functions as a secure, searchable marketplace where vetted professional songwriters and producers can upload unreleased work. Artists and A&Rs can then browse this catalog, explore creative ideas, and initiate collaborations.

Unlike traditional pitching pipelines — which are often opaque and relationship-driven — the platform introduces a more structured, systematized approach to song discovery. Artists can search through a growing library of more than a thousand works, curate selections, and directly connect with writers when something resonates.

For enterprise users, the platform goes further, offering tools to manage agreements, track activity across rosters, and streamline the administrative side of song placement.

Opening the Door to Independent Artists

Originally designed as a B2B tool connecting songwriters with signed artists, GATELESS is now opening its ecosystem to independent artists. By giving indie artists access to the same caliber of songwriting talent typically reserved for major-label projects, GATELESS is effectively flattening part of the creative supply chain.

The platform also introduces a “pay-to-connect” model designed to protect intellectual property. Artists can’t simply download demos; instead, they pay a fee to unlock direct communication with the songwriter, creating a controlled pathway from discovery to collaboration.

Human Creativity vs. the AI Conversation

The timing of GATELESS’ expansion is notable. As AI music tools dominate headlines — and raise questions about authorship, ownership, and creative value — GATELESS is making a different argument: the industry doesn’t have a shortage of songs, it’s just that finding them is inefficient.

In that sense, the platform reframes the conversation. Rather than asking how technology can generate more music, GATELESS asks how it can better organize, surface, and monetize the music we’ve already made.

A New Layer in the Music Tech Stack?

With scaled growth, GATELESS would help shift how songs move through the industry; from informal networks and unsolicited inbox submissions to structured, searchable ecosystems, and repeat engagement. That won’t just benefit songwriters looking to place their work, it benefits artists looking to work with new writers and producers, how A&R pros manage catalogs, and how value is extracted from dormant intellectual property.

No more gatekeepers.

Artists, Independent artists, songwriters, and executives can join the ecosystem today at g8less.com.