Wu-Tang Clan Announces Farewell Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The famed hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan announced they will hit the road in North America this summer for one final concert tour.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour is scheduled to kick off at Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York on August 27 with additional shows planned across the U.S. before wrapping at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on October 4th.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city tour will also feature support from special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Mastercard presales beginning Tuesday, March 24, followed by a general onsale on March 27.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (excluding dates marked with an ^)

Thu Aug 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Sat Aug 29 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Sep 1 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

Wed Sep 2 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Fri Sep 4 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 5 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Sep 6 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Sep 8 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Sep 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Sep 15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Sep 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Sat Sep 19 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sun Sep 20 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival – Piedmont Park *^

Tue Sep 22 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Sep 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 26 – Thackerville, OK – Winstar Casino ^

Mon Sep 28 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Tue Sep 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 1 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival – Discovery Park *^

Sat Oct 3 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^

Sun Oct 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre