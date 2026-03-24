Bluegrass Legend And Hit Songwriter Ronnie Bowman Dies At 64

TENNESSEE (CelebrityAccess) – Ronnie Bowman, a towering figure in bluegrass music and a celebrated songwriter whose work crossed seamlessly into mainstream country, died on March 22, 2026, after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident in Tennessee. He was 64.

Bowman was widely regarded as one of the defining voices of modern bluegrass, particularly during the 1990s. He rose to prominence as the bassist and lead vocalist of the Lonesome River Band beginning in 1990, helping shape the group’s influential sound during a period many fans consider a golden era for the genre. Their 1991 album Carrying the Tradition became a landmark release and helped cement Bowman’s reputation as both a powerhouse singer and an emotional interpreter of song.

As a solo artist, Bowman achieved major acclaim with Cold Virginia Night, which won Album of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). The title track also earned Song of the Year honors, and Bowman would go on to be named IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year three times, recognition that underscored his status as one of bluegrass music’s most distinctive and expressive vocalists.

Beyond his success on stage, Bowman built a second, equally impactful career as a songwriter in Nashville. He co-wrote several major country hits, including Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame,” which won the Academy of Country Music Award for Song of the Year. His songwriting credits also include Kenny Chesney’s chart‑topping “Never Wanted Nothing More,” Brooks & Dunn’s “It’s Getting Better All the Time,” and Lee Ann Womack’s “The Healing Kind,” among many others. His songs were recorded by a wide range of artists across bluegrass, country, and Americana, earning him deep respect throughout the industry.

Known as much for his kindness and humility as for his talent, Bowman was frequently described by peers as a unifying presence in the music community — a gifted collaborator who lifted those around him both creatively and personally.

Ronnie Bowman is survived by his wife, singer Garnet, and their daughter, Chassidy.

RIP