Carlos Alcala Named Director Of A&R At Ultra Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The prominent dance label Ultra Records announced the hire of veteran label executive Carlos Alcala as its new Director of A&R.

Known for his instincts and artist relationships, Alcala has collaborated with an impressive roster of dance-oriented talent during his career. This includes work with both emerging and established artists such as Tiësto, Kaskade, ACRAZE, Wuki, and Gudfella.

Before joining Ultra, Alcala played a significant role in reviving the Thrive Music brand. During his tenure as General Manager and VP of A&R at Thrive, he built a reputation for successful collaborations and spearheaded the global breakout of several major electronic acts.

“Carlos has a great reputation and his relationships run deep from his 10+ years of experience in dance music. That’s why I’m glad to have him on board as A&R director at Ultra Records,” says David Waxman, President of Ultra Records.

“Ultra is one of the most iconic dance music labels in the world, and I’m honored to help carry its legacy forward while continuing to push boundaries and shake things up. It’s an honor to work alongside David, whom I’ve long admired and deeply respected for what he and the label have done for dance music,” shares Alcala.

Alcala will continue to be based in Los Angeles.