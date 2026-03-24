IDOL Signs UK Labels – Lex Records And Tru Thoughts

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) – Independent distributor IDOL, which provides world-leading artist and label services to its curated roster, has signed UK labels Lex Records and Tru Thoughts, two boundary-pushing imprints spanning hip-hop, jazz and electronic music.

Lex Records, which has released the likes of BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah, Danger Mouse, Eyedress, Kae Tempest and the late MF DOOM, will receive worldwide digital distribution. The label will also benefit from IDOL’s specialist marketing and audience development teams, coordinated through the company’s London-based office and its wider global network.

Tru Thoughts Records will receive digital distribution across all territories (excluding North America and Japan). The Brighton-based label will also gain access to IDOL’s full suite of rights management, catalogue development and bespoke DSP strategy, helping to expand the reach of its repertoire and upcoming releases across global streaming and digital retail platforms. Its roster includes artists such as Flowdan, Quantic, Hot 8 Brass Band and Moonchild.

IDOL will apply its analytical expertise for both labels via its proprietary backend platform, Labelcamp, which provides detailed insight into consumption, playlist activity and audience growth.

The signings come as IDOL marks two decades of championing true independence in music. As part of the celebrations, the company will be an Official Sponsor of A2IM’s Indie Week in June, while also hosting 20th anniversary gatherings for artists, labels and other industry partners in Paris, New York, London and Berlin – details to be announced soon.

Roo Currier, UK General Manager at IDOL, said: “At IDOL, we are always looking for the very best labels in their respective fields, and we’ve found exactly that in Lex Records and Tru Thoughts. Both labels’ catalogues are increasingly difficult to define stylistically, but are synonymous with quality. We’re delighted to welcome them to the IDOL roster and look forward to supporting their continued growth with our full range of services.”

Paul Jonas and Robert Luis, co-founders at Tru Thoughts, added: “We are pleased to announce this new relationship with IDOL. We have long admired their roster, their genuine love for the music, and the care across their team. It’s inspiring to see them remain proudly independent with a bespoke approach to their clients.”