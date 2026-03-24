Lee Abrams: The Truth About AI In Media

The media world is obsessed with AI. And yeah, the tech is mind-blowing. It’s a creativity bomb. But here’s the key: Without heavy-duty Human Intervention, AI in media is just a fast track to Soul-Crushing Mediocrity.

Think of AI as the ultimate Stratocaster. But it’s useless without Hendrix. The human isn’t just a “supervisor”—the human is the CEO of imagination.

Here is where we need to plant our flag and take COMMAND:

1. The Vision Thing:

AI is a mirror; it only reflects what already exists. It’s a master of the “average.”

· Human Job: Injecting the WEIRD. The counter-intuitive spark. AI will give you 50 ad variations based on last year’s data. You need to scrap them all and invent something that feels like NEXT YEAR using AI as a historical tool.

· You are the Strategist: AI doesn’t know your audience’s secret fears. It doesn’t feel the vibe in the room. You do. Set the North Star. Make AI serve the vision, not the other way around.

2. The Curation Station:

AI spews content like a firehose. It’s quantity over quality.

· Human Job: Editing the chaos. That AI image? It has six fingers and a weird, lifeless stare that screams “I was born in a server.” You catch that.

· You are the Talent Scout: You prompt, you generate, you get 50 options. Then you use your gut—that deeply human, experienced gut—to pick the ONE that has soul. You are the filter between noise and connection .

3. The Reality Check: Truth > Plausibility

AI is a pathological liar. It hallucinates. It makes stuff up that sounds right but is COMPLETELY wrong.

· Human Job: Being the fact-checker from hell. Did that date really happen? Is that quote real? You verify. You kill the hallucinations before they kill your credibility.

· You are the Anchor: In a sea of AI-generated sludge, trust is the new gold. Humans ensure the product is grounded in reality, not just algorithmically plausible.

4. The Soul Polish: Making It Breathe

AI writes in a default “corporate bland.” It has no voice unless creatively prompted

· Human Job: The re-write. The vibe check. You take the AI draft and inject the rhythm, the inside joke, the local slang, the heartbreak. You make it sound less like a Wikipedia page and more like a human being giving a damn.

· You are the Alchemist: You mix the AI-generated tracks, but you add the guitar solo that makes people cry. That’s not in the data set.

5. The Moral Compass: Don’t Be Evil 2.0

AI is amoral. It doesn’t know if an ad is subtly racist or if a joke lands in one culture but starts a war in another.

· Human Job: Being the grown-up in the room. You check for bias. You understand the context. You make the call to kill something that is efficient but unethical.

· You are the Defender: You protect the audience from the cold, calculated insensitivity of the machine. You put the warning label on the content.

Bottom Line:

AI is the ultimate intern. It’s fast, it’s cheap, and it never sleeps. But it has ZERO taste. ZERO instinct. ZERO courage.

The best use of AI in media isn’t to replace the human—it’s to give that human a creative rocket ship by eliminating the mundane and allowing creativity and imagination to shine. .

The future belongs to the modern Creatives. The ones who can harness the speed of the machine but overlay it with the wisdom, the weirdness, and the warmth of a human soul. It’s a Fusion… and the HUMAN is the HEADLINER.