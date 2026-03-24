Live Nation Launches Next On Photography Initiative With Michelle Grace Hunder

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation ANZ launched Next On, a new initiative supporting developing artists, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 with a sold-out show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre featuring Peach Fuzz, who Melbourne based music reviewer Caitlin Dyson (Instagram: @musicreviewsbycaitlin) described as “one of the most engaging bands I’ve ever seen”, adding that they “owned the stage and made the night one to remember.”

Next On gives developing artists access to Live Nation venues with no hire fees while allowing them to keep 100 percent of ticket and merchandise revenue. Artists also receive professional support including marketing assets, promotion across Live Nation channels, and live photography from each showcase.

With this in mind, Live Nation has partnered with acclaimed music photographer Michelle Grace Hunder to create new opportunities for developing photographers to shoot Next On showcases.

The initiative will see developing photographers selected to capture shows across the program, providing paid opportunities and hands on experience shooting live music in iconic venues while building a pathway into music photography.

Hunder will oversee the curation and selection of photographers across the series, helping identify new talent while ensuring high quality, social first imagery is captured across each show.

The partnership officially kicked off at the Next On launch event at the Palais Theatre, where Melbourne photographer Alicia Adorna was selected as the first photographer in the program, capturing the sold out Peach Fuzz showcase.

Adorna, said “It was such an incredible opportunity to work with Live Nation on the Next On program. Shooting a sold out show, in an iconic music venue was a dream come true! Being able to capture the energy of the crowd as well as the amazing talent on stage was really special. It’s amazing to see programs like this supporting and uplifting developing photographers.”

Michelle Lucia, Senior Vice President, Product & Innovation, Live Nation APAC, said the initiative reflects how live music is shared and experienced today.

“Next On is about creating opportunities for developing artists to step onto iconic stages and connect with audiences. In today’s world, live music is also driven by social first storytelling, so capturing these moments properly is incredibly important. Partnering with Michelle Grace Hunder allows us to extend that same philosophy to photographers who are helping document the culture around live music and the next wave of artists.”

Hunder said the partnership highlights the importance of creating pathways for photographers within the live music industry.

“There are so many talented photographers out there who just need the opportunity to get in the room and start shooting. Programs like Next On give photographers great experience working in live music environments while documenting artists at the start of their journey. Those early moments are often the ones that matter most.”

Following the launch with Peach Fuzz at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, the Next On series continues with Robbie Mortimer at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Friday March 27, MOHI at The Tuning Fork in Auckland on Friday April 10, and Them & I at The Outpost on Thursday May 7.