Marilyn Laverty Named Chair At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dolphin, the entertainment and marketing company announced the appointment of Marilyn Laverty as Chair of its public relations subsidiary, Shore Fire Media.

In her new role, Laverty will guide Shore Fire’s strategic growth while continuing to represent high profile clients such as Bruce Springsteen and Cyndi Lauper.

“Growing Shore Fire into a renowned industry leader with expertise across many facets of art and culture, and nurturing an executive team that is unsurpassed in talent, what Marilyn has been able to accomplish with the company over the past few decades is nothing short of remarkable,” said Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd. “There’s a good reason she’s received so many industry accolades, but I also can’t credit her enough for championing a true spirit of collaboration between the Dolphin companies. Her efforts to foster community and identify the many ways that our subsidiaries can best support one another and our clients have proven invaluable to our business model and success, and I am excited about continuing that work together.”

“Shore Fire has grown tremendously since joining Dolphin, and my role has naturally evolved as a result,” added Laverty. “As we continue to grow our team and expand our services and roster into new areas, I look forward to ensuring that our next generation of leaders is set up for ongoing success — as well as exploring more opportunities for us to collaborate creatively with our sister companies under the Dolphin umbrella. Adaptability and community have always been hallmarks of our company. At this point in my career, that is how I can best foster an environment for fresh ideas to flourish — propelling the company even further.”

A new CEO for Shore Fire Media will be announced in the coming weeks.