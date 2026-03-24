Musically Fed And Live Nation-Hewitt Silva Continue Their Partnership At The Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Musically Fed and promoter Live Nation-Hewitt Silva announced plans for the 4th consecutive year of partnership at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The partnership will see Musically Fed help to repurpose unused catering from events at the Hollywood Bowl for distribution to local non-profits addressing food insecurity, including The Midnight Mission, Salvation Army Canoga Park ARC, Good Shepherd Hawkes Transitional Residence and Van Ness Recovery House.

“We’re honored to continue our work with Musically Fed to help address food insecurity in our community,” said Andrew Hewitt, CEO of promoter Live Nation-Hewitt Silva. “Musically Fed approached us in 2023 and offered to help redirect any of the unused backstage catering from our concerts to local shelters. Over the past three years, they have been able to take our unused portions and create nearly 8,000 meals in local shelters and kitchens.”

“Today our mission is more important than ever,” says Maria Brunner, Founder of Musically Fed. “As food banks, shelters and community centers throughout Los Angeles feel the pain of budget cuts, organizations like ours must help fill the holes. We are grateful that Live Nation- Hewitt Silva shares our commitment to sustainability, community impact and making a difference in the lives of veterans, seniors and families in crisis. Music feeds the soul. We feed the hungry.”

Since 2016, Musically Fed has been helping to ensure that unused food from events around the country reaches organizations helping to feed people facing homelessness, hunger and food insecurity.

To date, Musically Fed has provided more than 800,000 meals across the U.S.