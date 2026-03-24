Seeker Music Closes $267M ABS Top Fuel Growth And Scale Catalog

LOS ANGELES – Seeker Music Group, the creator-led music rights, publishing, and record company led by award-winning songwriter and creative executive Evan Bogart – with backing from international savings and investment business M&G – has successfully closed its inaugural $267 million ABS (Asset Backed Securitization). Backed by Seeker Music’s portfolio, the notes were rated by Fitch, Kroll, and S&P.

Arranged by M&G’s Structured Finance team, the deal enables Seeker to continue expanding its music catalog, invest in creative talent and modernize rights management through technology, while providing M&G’s clients with diversification, uncorrelated returns and growth opportunities.

Since 2020, Seeker has grown into one of the industry’s most distinctive and innovative music companies, built on the belief that music is both a cultural asset and a long-term driver of value. Worth in excess of $400 million, its catalog of more than 19,000 copyrights and master recordings includes songs written and recorded by Beyonce, Christopher Cross, Drake, The Go-Gos, Jay Sean, J-Kwon, Joan Jett, Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Run the Jewels, SWV, and more.

One of the many strategies that sets Seeker apart is its creator-led, active approach to catalog reinvention. A signature Seeker program, dubbed “Samplémoose,” is its work with songwriters, artists and producers to reimagine or ‘flip’ classic songs and IP from its catalog into brand-new hits made for new audiences. Some of Seeker’s successes in transforming legacy songs into new breakouts include Shaboozey’s recording-breaking “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which reimagines elements of Seeker’s catalog cut “Tipsy” by J-Kwon, and its 2025 reinterpretation of JoJo’s 2006 track “Too Little Too Late” into “2 Little 2 Late,” performed by Levi featuring Mario.

Beyond generating and releasing new music, Seeker is also known for bringing its catalogs to all-time high listenership by finding creative ways to get its existing music to new fans. In addition to its work with flips (which includes hosting flip-focused, industry-renowned songwriting camps), Seeker also places special emphasis on its creative, interactive social media campaigns, fan building and fan clubs, multimedia creations such as fresh and original music videos for older songs, and direct to consumer releases targeted towards super-serving fan communities. Together, these tactics have brought catalogs like Christopher Cross’ to record streaming numbers, and like Run the Jewels’ and Joan Jett’s’ to even greater cultural relevance with new fans.

Evan Bogart, Chief Executive of Seeker Music, said: “This is an important moment for Seeker and for the music we champion. This partnership is the fuel behind our mission to transform how music rights are managed, valued and celebrated. Together with M&G, we’ve created a home where songs and legacies get the respect they deserve – and this capital empowers us to move even faster. We’re expanding our creative footprint and proving that a creator-led model is the future of music rights management and the standard the modern industry demands.”

Stéphane Rummelhard, Director, Head of Royalties and Asset-Based Equity at M&G, said: “This transaction reflects the increasing sophistication of music royalty financing and its evolution as a long-term asset class. By applying institutional grade structuring to high-quality music IP, we’re enabling Seeker to finance its growth in a way that supports the long-term stewardship of catalogues, continued investment in creativity, and the ability for songs to reach new audiences over time.”