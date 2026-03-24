Shelley Grayson Named Associate Business Managers At FBMM

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The entertainment business management venture FBMM announced the promotion of Shelley Grayson and Chris Trump to the role of Associate Business Manager.

“Shelley and Chris exemplify the leadership, dedication and ‘white glove’ service we are committed to at FBMM,” said owner Erica Rosa. “These promotions reflect their hard work and the care they bring to their clients and to our team every day. My fellow owners and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and help lead FBMM forward.”

“Working behind the scenes to help artists become financially stable and achieve their financial goals is the most rewarding part of what I do,” said Grayson. “It’s very personal to work with someone’s finances and earning my clients’ trust and helping set them up for success is something I take very seriously. I’m proud to contribute to FBMM’s deep bench of expertise.”

“Every artist’s definition of success looks different, and I love helping them build the financial side of their careers in a way that supports the life and goals they actually want,” said Trump. “Just as importantly, I want artists to understand and have agency in their businesses, so they feel empowered and confident in the decisions that shape their future. I’m thankful I get to help my clients do just that at FBMM.”

Both are based in the firm’s Nashville office.