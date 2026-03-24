The Turnpike Troubadours Expand Wild America Tour

STILLWATER, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Red Dirt country stars Turnpike Troubadours expanded their Wild America Tour into the fall of 2026 with the announcement of a round of new dates.

The newly announced shows include confirmed dates at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, and St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Other stops on the itinerary include Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater and Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.

These performances join a list of previously announced dates including scheduled appearances at New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17, Philadelphia’s The Met, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and Boise’s ExtraMile Arena.

The Troubadours are also lined up to once again join forces with Cross Canadian Ragweed for additional The Boys From Oklahoma co-headline shows at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, this spring.

Turnpike Troubadours, who were recently presented with a Billionaire Plaque by Pandora, are touring in support of their latest album, A Cat in the Rain, which was released via Bossier City Records and Thirty Tigers.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, March 27 at 10:00am local time

March 27—West Valley City, UT—Maverik Center*

March 28—Boise, ID—Extra Mile Arena*

April 11—Stillwater, OK—Boone Pickens Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma

May 8—Sacramento, CA—Country in the Park

May 9—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center

May 22—Grand Junction, CO—Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

May 23—Colorado Springs, CO—Ford Amphitheater

June 5—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17†

June 6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony Summer Stage†

June 7—Durham, NH—Whittmore Center Arena

June 12—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island+

June 13—Sterling Heights, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre+

June 25—Jackson, WY—Snow King Resort

June 26—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 27—Pendleton, OR—Jackalope Jamboree

July 2—Woodinville, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle^

July 3—Spokane, WA—BECU Live at Northern Quest^

July 17—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

July 18—Beech Mountain, NC—Beech Mountain Resort

July 23—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 24—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater#

July 31—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 1—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre^

August 14—Lewiston, NY—Artpark Amphitheater#

August 15—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

August 16—Montreal, QC—Lasso

August 22—Lincoln, NE—Memorial Stadium – The Boys From Oklahoma: Nebraska Edition

September 11—Albuquerque, NM—New Mexico State Fair

October 2—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery#

October 3—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront#

October 9—Atlanta, GA—Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park#

October 10—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater#

October 24—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre~

October 25—Clearwater, FL—The BayCare Sound~

*with special guests Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam

†with special guest Lucero

+with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Katie Pruitt

^with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Dexter and The Moonrocks

#with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and The Creekers

~with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drayton Farley