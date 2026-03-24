Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Returns in 2026

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation proudly announce the return of the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Tour as it enters its second decade on the road. Following last year’s milestone 10th anniversary, the festival ushers in a new era, continuing its tradition of unforgettable music and community that has made it a true cultural phenomenon.

Headlining this special limited run is once again the legendary Willie Nelson. With fewer appearances on the road this year, each night carries added significance, a rare chance to experience a living legend alongside a powerhouse lineup of iconic voices and next-generation trailblazers.

The tour, which kicks off on July 3 in Irving, Texas, features Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Wilco, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Margo Pric, Sierra Hull, Robert Randolph, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, and Lily Meola.

The tour also includes Willie’s annual Fourth of July Picnic, which will feature special guests Billy Strings and Rodney Crowell. Please see the market lineups below for the artists performing in each city.

“Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do. We don’t get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and making it a special time,” shares Nelson.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 27, at 10 AM local time through OutlawMusicFestival.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available, offering great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi card members will have early access to presale tickets, available today through Thursday, March 26, until 10 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program. For detailed presale information, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The first Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so popular that Blackbird, Rothbaum, and Nelson have made it one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping at Live Nation amphitheaters nationwide.

2026 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, July 3, 2026

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Wilco

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Margo Price

Lily Meola

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Billy Strings

Wilco

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Margo Price

Rodney Crowell

Lily Meola

Sunday, July 5, 2026

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

sponsored by Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Wilco

Sheryl Crow

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Margo Price

Lily Meola

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, MN

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Friday, August 21, 2026

Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Lukas Nelson

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Sierra Hull

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Friday, August 28 2026

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Robert Randolph

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Robert Randolph

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Albany Med Health System at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Robert Randolph

Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble