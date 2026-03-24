Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Returns in 2026

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation proudly announce the return of the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Tour as it enters its second decade on the road. Following last year’s milestone 10th anniversary, the festival ushers in a new era, continuing its tradition of unforgettable music and community that has made it a true cultural phenomenon.
Headlining this special limited run is once again the legendary Willie Nelson. With fewer appearances on the road this year, each night carries added significance, a rare chance to experience a living legend alongside a powerhouse lineup of iconic voices and next-generation trailblazers.
The tour, which kicks off on July 3 in Irving, Texas, features Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Wilco, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Margo Pric, Sierra Hull, Robert Randolph, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, and Lily Meola.
The tour also includes Willie’s annual Fourth of July Picnic, which will feature special guests Billy Strings and Rodney Crowell. Please see the market lineups below for the artists performing in each city.
“Being on the road and playing for the fans is what I love to do. We don’t get to do as many shows as we used to, so every night out there means a little more. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and making it a special time,” shares Nelson.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 27, at 10 AM local time through OutlawMusicFestival.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available, offering great seats and exclusive festival merchandise. Citi is the official card of the 2026 Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Citi card members will have early access to presale tickets, available today through Thursday, March 26, until 10 PM local time via the Citi Entertainment program. For detailed presale information, visit www.citientertainment.com.
The first Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so popular that Blackbird, Rothbaum, and Nelson have made it one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping at Live Nation amphitheaters nationwide.
2026 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, July 3, 2026
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
Willie Nelson & Family
Wilco
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Margo Price
Lily Meola
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Wilco
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Margo Price
Rodney Crowell
Lily Meola
Sunday, July 5, 2026
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
sponsored by Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX
Willie Nelson & Family
Wilco
Sheryl Crow
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Margo Price
Lily Meola
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, Maryland Heights, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, MN
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Friday, August 21, 2026
Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Saturday, August 22, 2026
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, August 23, 2026
Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Lukas Nelson
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Sierra Hull
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Friday, August 28 2026
Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Robert Randolph
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Saturday, August 29, 2026
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Robert Randolph
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, August 30, 2026
Albany Med Health System at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Robert Randolph
Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble