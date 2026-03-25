Afroman Announces 2026 ‘Freedom Of Speech’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Following last week’s highly publicized legal victory, Afroman has announced the first leg of the 2026 “Freedom of Speech Tour.”

The announcement follows Afroman’s viral victory in a defamation lawsuit after an Ohio jury ruled in his favor against the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, siding with Afroman and his use of 2022 police raid footage at his home in two music videos, citing it as “free speech and artistic freedom.”

The first leg of the tour will see Afroman make stops in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Sacramento, and two nights at the Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, among others, on the 30-plus-date run. Other stops on the tour include a spot on the Tortuga Music Festival bill with Post Malone, Ice Cube, and Kenny Chesney. Many more dates are to be announced soon.

UAA’s Brian Lottermann, who is Afroman’s agent, spoke on the lawsuit and working with the iconic rapper, saying: “Afroman is one of a kind, a road warrior like no other, and a workaholic with great passion for his craft. He’s one of the most prolific artists I’ve ever worked with – when he’s not on tour, he’s in the studio cooking up new music. After his recent high-profile lawsuit victory over the Adams County sheriff’s department, he became an American hero overnight, championing free speech and artistic integrity. This is not only a huge win for him, but for creatives all across the country.”

Afroman 2026 Freedom of Speech Tour Dates

3/24 – Lafayette, IN – Rat Pak Vene

3/25 – Marthasville, MO – Outfields Sports Bar & Grill

3/26 – Brumley, MO – Brumley Tavern

3/27 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Jake Loch Loma Lounge

3/28 – AV Fair Event Center – Lancaster, CA (with Too $hort)

3/29 – Ventura, CA – KJ’s Neighborhood Bar

3/30 – Victoria, TX – Aero Crafters

3/31 – Cleveland, TX – Pour Station

4/1 – Hawkins, TX – Red Rooster Icehouse

4/2 – Jackson, MS – Martins Downtown

4/3 – Houma, LA – The Balcony

4/4 – Hattiesburg, MS – Brewsky’s

4/5 – Mobile, AL – Merry Widow

4/6 – Orange Beach, AL – The Undertow

4/7 – Tallahassee, FL – Fire Betty’s

4/8 – Deland, FL – Cafe Da Vinci

4/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent***

4/16 – Nevada City, CA – Miner’s Foundry Cultural Center

4/17 – Reno, NV – The Alpine

4/18 – Sacramento, CA – Pot Stars of California 420 Celebration

4/19 – Honolulu, HI – Blue Note Hawaii

4/20 – Honolulu, HI – Blue Note Hawaii

5/1 – Corinth, MS – Crossroads Arena (with Buba Sparxxx)

5/2 – Huntsville, AL – Furniture Factory Bar & Grill

5/24 – Sturgeon County, Alberta – Venue TBA***

7/11 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair & Event Center (with The Elovaters)

7/17 – London, Ontario – Rock the Park Music Festival

7/18 – Ann Arbor, MI – Venue TBA***

10/10 – Lorain, OH – Venue TBA***