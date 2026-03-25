Amidst The 2026 Bluesfest Cancellation, Artists Keep AU/NZ Tours Intact

(Hypebot) — Australia’s long-running Byron Bay Bluesfest has been abruptly cancelled just weeks before its scheduled return, sending shockwaves through the country’s live music sector. The music festival was originally set for April 2–5, but was called off amid rising production and touring costs, softer ticket demand, and broader uncertainty around international touring.
The fallout has been immediate. With the event now in liquidation and millions owed to ticket holders and creditors, the cancellation has raised fresh concerns about the financial fragility of large-scale festivals and the risks tied to advance ticket sales.
The festival’s 2026 lineup was indeed stacked. High-profile main stage acts included Erykah Badu, Buddy Guy, The Wailers, Split Enz, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sublime, Counting Crows, The Black Crowes, The Pogues, and others.
Longstanding Bluesfest director Peter Noble said in a statement:
“For more than three decades, Bluesfest has brought extraordinary artists and audiences together in Byron Bay while also driving significant tourism and economic activity for the Northern Rivers and New South Wales. This makes the decision incredibly difficult. After careful consideration, we concluded we could not proceed in a way that would meet the standard our audiences, artists and partners expect.”
Yet, while Bluesfest itself won’t go ahead, many of the artists who were slated to perform are choosing not to walk away from the region entirely. Instead, several acts have confirmed they will continue with their Australian and New Zealand tour plans, reshaping schedules and locking in standalone headline shows across the country.
It’s the fans who benefit most.
In this way, the broader picture is one of resilience. Even as one of Australia’s most established festivals collapses, the touring ecosystem around it is adapting in real time — with artists, promoters, and venues stepping in to fill the gap and maintain momentum.
Here are the upcoming tour dates from some of Bluesfest’s booked artists, courtesy of Bandsintown.
The Black Crowes 2026 Tour Dates
APR 02 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
APR 03 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
APR 06 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
APR 08 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
APR 09 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
Counting Crows 2026 Tour Dates
MAR 27 — Adelaide, Australia @ Festival Theatre (Main Entrance)
MAR 29 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
MAR 30 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
APR 01 — St Kilda, Australia @ Palais Theatre
APR 02 — St Kilda, Australia @ Palais Theatre
APR 04 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
APR 06 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour Dates
APR 05 — Sydney, Australia @ TikTok Entertainment Centre
APR 08 — South Wharf, Australia @ Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
Erykah Badu 2026 Tour Dates
APR 01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
APR 04 — Sydney, Australia @ TikTok Entertainment Centre
The Living End 2026 Tour Dates
APR 04 — Brunswick Heads, Australia @ Beat The Cancellation Blues
MAY 09 — Hillvue, Australia @ Great Sourthern Nights Live Fest
MAY 16 — The Gardens, Australia @ Bass In The Grass 2026
JUL 08-09 — Birdsville, Australia @ Big Red Bash 2026
Marcus King Band 2026 Tour Dates
APR 01 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation
APR 08 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
APR 10 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
APR 11 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall
The Pogues 2026 Tour Dates
MAR 25 — Fremantle, Australia @ Fremantle Prison
MAR 27 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall
MAR 29 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
MAR 31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
APR 02 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
APR 08 — Wellington Central, New Zealand @ St James Theatre Wellington
APR 09 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Town Hall
APR 11 — Auckland, New Zealand @ New Zealand International Convention Centre
Split Enz 2026 Tour Dates
MAY 06 — Wellington, New Zealand @ TSB Arena
MAY 07 — Wellington, New Zealand @ TSB Arena
MAY 09 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
MAY 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
MAY 13 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
MAY 14 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
MAY 18 — Sydney, Australia @ Darling Harbour Theatre
MAY 19 — Sydney, Australia @ Darling Harbour Theatre
MAY 22 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
MAY 25 — Hindmarsh, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Sublime 2026 Tour Dates
APR 01 — West Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall Melbourne
APR 04 — Moore Park, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
APR 08 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Wolfbrook Arena
APR 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ The Trusts Arena
APR 11 — Upper Hutt, New Zealand @ Brewtown Upper Hutt
The Wailers 2026 Tour Dates
APR 01 — Gosford, Australia @ Drifters Wharf
APR 02 — Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre
APR 03 — Port Macquarie, Australia @ Finnian’s Tavern
APR 04 — Coffs Harbour, Australia @ The Coffs Hotel
APR 05 — Brunswick Heads, Australia @ Hotel Brunswick