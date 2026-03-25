Amidst The 2026 Bluesfest Cancellation, Artists Keep AU/NZ Tours Intact

(Hypebot) — Australia’s long-running Byron Bay Bluesfest has been abruptly cancelled just weeks before its scheduled return, sending shockwaves through the country’s live music sector. The music festival was originally set for April 2–5, but was called off amid rising production and touring costs, softer ticket demand, and broader uncertainty around international touring.

The fallout has been immediate. With the event now in liquidation and millions owed to ticket holders and creditors, the cancellation has raised fresh concerns about the financial fragility of large-scale festivals and the risks tied to advance ticket sales.

The festival’s 2026 lineup was indeed stacked. High-profile main stage acts included Erykah Badu, Buddy Guy, The Wailers, Split Enz, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sublime, Counting Crows, The Black Crowes, The Pogues, and others.

Longstanding Bluesfest director Peter Noble said in a statement:

“For more than three decades, Bluesfest has brought extraordinary artists and audiences together in Byron Bay while also driving significant tourism and economic activity for the Northern Rivers and New South Wales. This makes the decision incredibly difficult. After careful consideration, we concluded we could not proceed in a way that would meet the standard our audiences, artists and partners expect.”

Yet, while Bluesfest itself won’t go ahead, many of the artists who were slated to perform are choosing not to walk away from the region entirely. Instead, several acts have confirmed they will continue with their Australian and New Zealand tour plans, reshaping schedules and locking in standalone headline shows across the country.

It’s the fans who benefit most.

In this way, the broader picture is one of resilience. Even as one of Australia’s most established festivals collapses, the touring ecosystem around it is adapting in real time — with artists, promoters, and venues stepping in to fill the gap and maintain momentum.

Here are the upcoming tour dates from some of Bluesfest’s booked artists, courtesy of Bandsintown.

APR 02 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

APR 03 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

APR 06 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

APR 08 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

APR 09 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

MAR 27 — Adelaide, Australia @ Festival Theatre (Main Entrance)

MAR 29 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

MAR 30 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

APR 01 — St Kilda, Australia @ Palais Theatre

APR 02 — St Kilda, Australia @ Palais Theatre

APR 04 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

APR 06 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

APR 05 — Sydney, Australia @ TikTok Entertainment Centre

APR 08 — South Wharf, Australia @ Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

APR 01 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

APR 04 — Sydney, Australia @ TikTok Entertainment Centre

APR 04 — Brunswick Heads, Australia @ Beat The Cancellation Blues

MAY 09 — Hillvue, Australia @ Great Sourthern Nights Live Fest

MAY 16 — The Gardens, Australia @ Bass In The Grass 2026

JUL 08-09 — Birdsville, Australia @ Big Red Bash 2026

APR 01 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation

APR 08 — Newtown, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

APR 10 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

APR 11 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall

MAR 25 — Fremantle, Australia @ Fremantle Prison

MAR 27 — Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall

MAR 29 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

MAR 31 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

APR 02 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

APR 08 — Wellington Central, New Zealand @ St James Theatre Wellington

APR 09 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Town Hall

APR 11 — Auckland, New Zealand @ New Zealand International Convention Centre

MAY 06 — Wellington, New Zealand @ TSB Arena

MAY 07 — Wellington, New Zealand @ TSB Arena

MAY 09 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

MAY 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

MAY 13 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

MAY 14 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

MAY 18 — Sydney, Australia @ Darling Harbour Theatre

MAY 19 — Sydney, Australia @ Darling Harbour Theatre

MAY 22 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

MAY 25 — Hindmarsh, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

APR 01 — West Melbourne, Australia @ Festival Hall Melbourne

APR 04 — Moore Park, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

APR 08 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Wolfbrook Arena

APR 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ The Trusts Arena

APR 11 — Upper Hutt, New Zealand @ Brewtown Upper Hutt

APR 01 — Gosford, Australia @ Drifters Wharf

APR 02 — Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre

APR 03 — Port Macquarie, Australia @ Finnian’s Tavern

APR 04 — Coffs Harbour, Australia @ The Coffs Hotel

APR 05 — Brunswick Heads, Australia @ Hotel Brunswick