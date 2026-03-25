Another UK Agent Joins CAA From WME

LONDON (vip-booking) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has appointed James Simmons as an agent in its Global Touring division, based in the company’s London office, marking another move from WME as the reshuffle among UK-based agencies continues.

The hire comes amid what industry observers describe as a “UK agency carousel”, with a series of high-profile agent moves across major companies in recent months, including additions to CAA’s London touring team such as Lucy Dickins, David Bradley and Nikos Kazoleas.

Simmons joins from WME London, where he worked with artists including Mumford & Sons, Little Simz, James Blake, Nilüfer Yanya, Louis Dunford and Rex Orange County. He began his career at International Talent Booking (ITB).

“We’re very pleased to welcome James to the team,” said Emma Banks, co-head of global touring at CAA. “He’s built strong momentum in the live space, with experience supporting arena tours across the UK and Europe and contributing to major stadium shows, including Wembley and key venues in Australia.

“He brings fresh perspective, great instincts and a strong network, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow opportunities for our artists across the UK and beyond.”

CAA’s Global Touring division oversees tour negotiations, bookings and worldwide coordination for its roster.

CAA said the division continues to focus on developing and scaling the careers of emerging and breakout artists, including Babymetal, Conan Gray, Mau P, Olivia Dean, Bad Omens, Tate McRae and Young Miko.