Bandsintown Powers Concert Listings On Apple Music With Release Of IOS 26.4

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bandsintown, the world’s leading live music and event discovery platform, today announced a new integration with Apple Music that brings concert listings from Bandsintown directly to the streaming platform. With the release of iOS 26.4, tour dates will automatically appear on Apple Music artist pages and in a new Concerts tab within Search, expanding how fans discover live music while listening.

This launch marks a significant expansion of concert discovery on Apple Music. Artists who publish events through Bandsintown for Artists and connect their Apple Music profile can now have their shows appear automatically on the platform. Venues, festivals, and promoters subscribed to Bandsintown Pro also benefit by having their events seamlessly featured on Apple Music.

How It Works

Artists can connect their Apple Music artist page URL within the Bandsintown for Artists dashboard. Once connected, events sync globally to Apple Music within 24-48 hours and appear in two new placements:

• Artist Pages: An “Upcoming Concerts” section displayed when artists are on tour

• Concerts Tab: A new section within Search where fans can browse shows by location, genre, and date

Fans can tap into listings to view event details, including venue information, set lists, and direct ticket links. Apple Music will also notify users when artists they follow have upcoming shows nearby with push notifications.

The integration builds on Bandsintown’s existing role powering live event data across Apple’s ecosystem, including Shazam, Apple Maps, Spotlight Search, Apple Photos, and Apple Music Set Lists. With the addition of Apple Music’s streaming environment, artists can now reach fans with concert information at the moment they are actively listening.

Concert listings are available on devices running iOS 26.4, currently in public and developer beta, with a broader release coming soon.