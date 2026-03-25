Feature.fm Expands Footprint Across Indie Music, Adding Concord, Reservoir, A24 Music And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Feature.fm, the leading music marketing and fan data platform for independent artists and labels, today announced a series of new and renewed enterprise partnerships across the independent music ecosystem, including Concord, Reservoir Recordings, A24 Music, Horus Music, EmuBands, Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, Big Machine Rock, Curb Records, Wildlife Entertainment, Artlist, Metropolitan Groove Merchants, Silverback Music, Thirty Tigers, and Big Loud Rock.

The company said the agreements reflect accelerating adoption of Feature.fm’s marketing infrastructure among independent labels, distributors, and artist services companies seeking scalable tools for release campaigns, fan data capture, and measurable performance. As independent companies operate at increasing scale, marketing execution and first-party fan data have become critical components of long-term artist development.

“Many of the leading companies in the independent music ecosystem are choosing Feature.fm to support their artists and teams,” said Dan Sander, Chief Commercial Officer at Feature.fm. “It’s the most exciting time in history to support the explosion of independent artists. We’re proud to power marketing infrastructure and workflows for some of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry.”

Concord

Concord is the world’s leading independent music company. The Company supports more than 125,000 artists and songwriters, composers, and playwrights whose works are licensed, marketed, and performed globally and is leveraging Feature.fm to support digital marketing campaigns across its roster.

“Managing releases across multiple labels and artist teams requires both flexibility and structure,” said Fred Gillham, COO, Concord Label Group. “Feature.fm combines advanced marketing capabilities with the enterprise-level account framework we need to execute campaigns efficiently across our organization.”

A24 Music

A24 Music, the music arm of independent entertainment company A24, has incorporated Feature.fm into its marketing workflows to support releases and fan engagement across its growing music catalog.

Reservoir Recordings

Reservoir Recordings is also utilizing Feature.fm to support both frontline releases and catalog marketing initiatives.

“Reservoir Recordings has diverse marketing needs for our frontline releases and catalog artists,” said Rell Lafargue, President and Chief Operating Officer of Reservoir. “Forging this partnership with Feature.fm allows us to meet those needs with fully integrated services and a streamlined process. Their tools enable us to provide bespoke services across our roster and effectively engage our artists’ fans.”

Feature.fm noted that enterprise demand is being driven by increased emphasis on:

First-party fan data ownership

Pre-save and release automation

Structured multi-team account management

Campaign performance measurement

Cross-platform fan acquisition

The company now supports nearly 550,000 artists annually and continues to expand its role as marketing infrastructure for the independent sector.