HEY NOW Announces First Round of Executives

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – With the announcement of HEY NOW Records, a streamlined independent label built around the premise of super-serving singularly talented artists, President and Co-Founder Kris Lamb is pleased to announce key promotion executives VP Brooke Diaz, plus National Directors for the West and East Coasts Bill Lubitz and Jane Staszak. The seasoned industry leaders bring decades of hands-on experience from both the label and radio sides, creating not just earned knowledge, but a dynamic sense of how to make music connect with listeners in a way that sparks real reaction.

“Brooke is the most passionate person I know when it comes to this business,” Lamb says of the woman tapped to lead HEY NOW’s promotion efforts. “Her unmatched work ethic sets a level of intensity that inspires everyone around her. She’s incredibly creative, really cares about the artists and that leads to her being one of the best relationship builders I’ve ever seen.”

That commitment to excellence, creativity and artist advocacy is what drives the emergent label’s teams. Lamb sought National Directors who shared Diaz’s approach, tapping Bill and Jane.

“Bill delivers every day with consistency, discipline and a real commitment to the work. The first one analyzing spins and digging into the data, his level of detail creates a strong foundation for everything we do, which makes him an important backbone of this team,” Lamb says of his West Coast National Director.

“Jane leads with passion, builds belief in the record and brings an energy that draws people in,” Lamb says of his East Coast National Director. “With decades of experience across radio and the broader business, she understands how to connect the dots, but what really sets her apart is how naturally she connects with artists and partners on a human level.”

For streaming, Lamb sought someone who could tailor their programs to each artist’s needs. Enlisting Anna Scott Welch as HEY NOW’s Director of Streaming, Lamb brought on a seasoned partner who’s worked across genres and companies for the widest reaching impact.

Lamb says of Scott Welch, “Anna’s deep understanding of the streaming landscape and how to translate data, audience and story into actual sustained momentum matters. Bringing a level of focus, clarity and strategic thinking that’s essential in today’s world, having Anna in this role is a major piece of how we build and scale to maximize each artist’s potential without losing what makes them stand out.”

For President and Co-Founder Lamb, teams are one of the cornerstones for HEY NOW’s artist-forward approach. Seeking to transform the meaning of record company function, music discovery and supporting creators in ways that matter, Lamb is working to create an ecosystem that is driven by a new model.

As Lamb says of his first wave of staff, “These are all people I’ve worked with and trusted over time. Bringing them together at HEY NOW creates a real advantage through their existing chemistry. Together they create something more connected and more focused, allowing us to move with intention, operate with clarity and build real audience platforms for our artists.

“That foundation is everything for what we’re setting out to do. I look forward to the future we are going to build, the music that’s coming soon, and a way to deliver for artists that’s tailored to everything they not only need but deserve.”