Iowa State Selects Oak View Group To Bring More Live Events To Five On-Campus Properties

AMES, IOWA (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, has been selected by Iowa State University to secure and manage live events in the Iowa State Center, ISU Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard has announced.

As part of this five-year agreement, OVG will also oversee the day-to-day management of CY Stephens Auditorium, including booking and programming, and providing input on design and improvements. OVG will also secure concert and event programming in Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum, provide input on the operation and design of the future Sukup Cylo amphitheater and manage event parking services for all Iowa State Center live events.

“The Iowa State Center has long been recognized as one of the nation’s top destinations for live music and performing arts shows, and this partnership with Oak View Group will allow us to further that legacy while also affording new opportunities when CyTown and the Sukup Cylo come online in 2027,” said Pollard. “Oak View Group’s proven track record of success will help us realize additional opportunities to bring new events to the Iowa State Center that will not only grow revenues but enhance entertainment options for our community.”

The Iowa Center, the vision of Dr James H. Hilton, who served as President of Iowa State University from 1953-1965, currently includes Jack Trice Stadium, Hilton Coliseum, CY Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater, and Scheman Building. CyTown, the University’s innovative multi-use district being built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum in partnership with Goldenrod, will open in 2027. Jack Trice Stadium has played host to the Rolling Stones (twice), Paul McCartney, Genesis, U2 and most recently in May of 2024 George Strait and Chris Stapleton, while Hilton Coliseum has hosted some of the world’s most famous entertainers since its doors first opened in 1971, including Elton John, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.

OVG is directly involved in both of the concerts slated for Jack Trice Stadium in 2026, Luke Combs in April and Post Malone/Jelly Roll in July.

“The excitement is building on campus at Iowa State University, and we’re thrilled to help the University expand their live event content at their on-campus venues by bringing top-notch live entertainers and artists to the region,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group. “We look forward to working with our new partners at ISU and generating new live experiences that bring people into Ames and support local businesses.”