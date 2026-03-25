IVE Announce A New Round Of World Tour Dates

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Starship Entertainment’s K-pop girl group IVE has announced the expansion of their <SHOW WHAT I AM> world tour with new dates across North America and Asia.

Promoted by Live Nation, the North American leg is scheduled to kick off on July 21 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The tour will include stops in Montreal, Newark, Austin, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle before wrapping up on Sunday, August 9, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Following the North American dates, the group will head to Asia for additional performances in Hong Kong and Taipei this September.

IVE is touring in support of their second full-length album, REVIVE+, which debuted on February 23 and has since gained significant traction on both domestic and international charts.

Tickets for the North American and Hong Kong shows will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2, via Live Nation. Tickets for the Taipei dates will be available starting Friday, April 3.

IVE WORLD TOUR <SHOW WHAT I AM> NEW 2026 DATES

NORTH AMERICA (JUST ANNOUNCED)

Tue Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Jul 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Jul 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

ADDITIONAL ASIA DATES (JUST ANNOUNCED)

Fri Sep 4 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena

Sat Sep 5 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena

Fri Sep 11 – Taipei, TW – Taipei Arena

Sat Sep 12 – Taipei, TW – Taipei Arena