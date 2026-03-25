Michael Ginzburg Launches Consulting Gig After Departing From Semmel Concerts

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Ginzburg announced his departure from the CTS-affiliated promoter and producer Semmel Concerts to transition to Independent Global Touring and Consulting.

A veteran touring and marketing professional, Ginzberg’s tenure at Semmel saw him collaborate on projects such as The World of Hans Zimmer, and IP-driven touring exhibitions such as Disney: The Exhibition and Marvel: The Exhibition.

He also served as Sponsor Liaison and Delegate Manager for the industry event, TEM: The Experience Economy Meeting and will continue to work with Semmel in a consulting role.

Along with his new consulting gig, Ginzberg will also continue to serve as a booking agent for Peter Bence, while actively developing a roster and providing guidance as an artist manager with a focus on international touring strategy and market entry in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In addition, Ginzberg will continue to act as a talent buyer for private and corporate events in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.