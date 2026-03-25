Pacific Electric, A New 750-Cap Concert Venue Makes Its L.A. Debut

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pacific Electric, tvg’s brand new concert venue in downtown Los Angeles, officially opened its doors for an industry-only event on March 19 with a performance by hometown folk rock band Dawes.

The show gave local industry figures their first look at the new 750-capacity club, located between Los Angeles’ Chinatown and Mission Junction neighborhoods. Equipped with state-of-the-art production, the venue offers unobstructed sightlines and an intimate setting.

Programming at the venue kicked off on March 20 with a performance by TimeCop1983. Upcoming shows include a KCRW-presented performance from Voxtrot (March 26), Alexander Stewart (April 4), and Norah Jones (May 10), alongside appearances as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival this May.

The venue will also host independently promoted club nights and parties. Highlights include This Party Is Killing You (April 3), a Robyn-themed celebration of her latest album, Sexistential; California Chaos (April 11), a one-day festival featuring local acts Militarie Gun, Stateside, Grave Secrets, XCOMM, Blossom, Jawdropped, and Star 99; and VSSL Live (April 17).

Along with music, Pacific Electric will host food, beverage, and art collaborations. This includes an upcoming project with Los Angeles restaurant BADMAASH, which will offer a “Secret Indian Food Window” featuring concert-friendly options such as Chicken Tikka Poutine and BADMAASH Street Tacos.