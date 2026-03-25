Pacific Music Group And Stage Zero Partner To Launch TaTa Taktumi In Asia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pacific Music Group (PMG), the entertainment agency founded by NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, MC Jin, and veteran executive Jonathan Serbin, has announced a new partnership with Stage Zero in support of the rising Filipino recording artist TaTa Taktumi.

Under the terms of the partnership, PMG will serve as Taktumi’s exclusive manager in Asia and her record label for all upcoming releases. PMG will also lead market positioning, release campaigns, partnerships, media, and long-term brand development across key Asian territories.

Taktumi’s project represents a unique evolution in digital artistry. Originally launched as an AI-generated persona under the creative direction of producer Timbaland, the brand has now transitioned into a hybrid entity with the introduction of a human performer who provides the physical identity and vocal performance for the role.

Jonathan Serbin, CEO of Pacific Music Group, noted that TaTa’s story is about the convergence of culture, technology, and identity. He stated that revealing her human identity at this moment creates a perfect bridge into Asia, describing the move not just as a signing but as a homecoming that allows her to reconnect with her heritage and build a new cultural movement.

Timbaland added that artist development at Stage Zero is about connecting the imagination of the artist to real people. He explained that the process allows ideas to take shape across music, visuals, and identity in real time, sometimes even in reverse order. In this new era, Taktumi represents a shift toward hyper-creativity that opens the door for a new generation of entertainment.