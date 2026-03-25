StubHub And viagogo Announce Partnership With ULTRA Europe

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub, the leading global ticket marketplace, and viagogo, its international platform, today announced a new Open Distribution partnership – a model previously called “Direct Issuance” – with ULTRA Europe, strengthening the festival’s international ticketing strategy and expanding access for fans traveling from around the world to one of Europe’s most anticipated electronic music events.

Festivals are increasingly global experiences, driven by fan communities that discover events online, plan travel, and purchase tickets across markets. With this partnership, ULTRA is aligning with a marketplace built for international scale. As part of the agreement, StubHub will serve as ULTRA Europe’s Official Distribution Partner in North America. Internationally, viagogo will serve as ULTRA Europe’s Official international Distribution Partner, supporting demand from fans across markets outside North America.

“ULTRA Europe is a bucket-list destination for dance music fans around the world, and it’s exactly the kind of event that benefits from a marketplace built for cross-border demand,” said Adam Rapchik, Global Head of Festivals, Fairs and Expos at StubHub. “With StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, we’re giving ULTRA a unified way to reach new audiences, grow internationally, and better serve fans wherever they’re coming from.”

“From its roots in the U.S. to its global expansion, ULTRA has always been driven by the energy of its fans, with ULTRA Europe establishing itself as the ‘PREMIER DESTINATION MUSIC FESTIVAL’ attracting over 160,000 fans each year to beautiful Split, Croatia,” said Joe Bašić, Promoter & Organiser for ULTRA Europe. “By partnering with StubHub and viagogo, we’re focused on welcoming more international attendees, reaching new fan communities, and strengthening the overall ticketing experience for ULTRA Europe.”

ULTRA’s story began in the U.S., where its flagship event in Miami – “Ultra Miami”– helped shape the modern electronic music festival landscape and built a global community that continues to expand. ULTRA Europe extends that legacy, bringing fans together for a destination festival experience that blends music, travel, and culture in one of Europe’s most vibrant summer settings. The 2026 first phase line up has just been announced and includes Calvin Harris as the Main Stage performer, with additional shows by EDM heavyweights, John Summit, Martin Garrix, Dom Dolla, FISHER, I Hate Models, Miss Monique, Mau P, Sara Landry, Worship, with many more artists to come.