Supreme Court Overturns $1 Billion Copyright Verdict Against Cox Communications

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s determination that internet service provider (ISP) Cox Communications was liable for copyright infringement committed by its users.

In the majority opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, the Court ruled that a service provider can only be found contributorily liable if it intended for its service to be used for infringement. To establish this intent, a provider must either actively encourage or promote infringement through its service (inducement) or purposefully build a service tailored to facilitate infringement (lack of substantial non-infringing uses).

In their unanimous ruling, the Court found that Cox did neither. Instead, the Court found that Cox provided a general-purpose internet service and actively worked to discourage infringement by sending warnings, suspending services, and terminating the accounts of repeat offenders.

Additionally, the Supreme Court rejected the lower court’s determination that simply “supplying a product with knowledge” of future infringement was sufficient for liability. The Court further clarified that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) safe harbors provide optional defenses for ISPs but do not create new forms of legal liability for those who fail to qualify for them.

The lawsuit, Cox Communications, Inc. v. Sony Music Entertainment, was initiated by Sony and other copyright owners, who alleged that Cox was responsible for allowing customers to use its internet service to share copyrighted music. These claims were based on the fact that Cox continued to provide service to users even after receiving more than 160,000 notices of infringing activity associated with specific IP addresses.

While a jury originally found Cox liable for both vicarious and contributory infringement—awarding $1 billion in statutory damages—the Supreme Court’s ruling effectively vacates that determination of contributory liability.