Susan G. Komen Raises Over $850K At Band As One Nashville Concert For The Cure

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, hosted the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends, raising $850,000 for breast cancer research, patient care services, and overall awareness of the disease. At The Opry House on Sunday, March 22, 2026, country music icon Trisha Yearwood once again brought together an all-star lineup for an unforgettable evening as meaningful as it was memorable.

Susan G. Komen hosted the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends, raising $850,000 for breast cancer research, patient care services, and overall awareness of the disease.

Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event that raised over $700K for those impacted by breast cancer this year’s event featured a powerhouse lineup including Reba McEntire, Charles Kelley, The Band Loula, Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, Rissi Palmer, The War and Treaty, and Hailey Whitters.

The evening unfolded with a series of powerful, emotionally resonant performances celebrating resilience, community, and hope. Yearwood was honored with the Komen Promise Award presented by longtime friend Reba McEntire, in recognition of Yearwood’s unwavering commitment to advancing the fight against breast cancer.

Throughout the night, Yearwood shared memorable onstage moments with fellow artists, including a duet with Lukas Nelson on “Find Yourself,” a performance with Hailey Whitters of “How Far Can It Go?,” and a rendition of “Need You Now” alongside Charles Kelley. McEntire also delivered a stirring performance of “I’m a Survivor,” deeply moving an audience that included many breast cancer survivors. The evening culminated in a memorable finale as Yearwood and McEntire joined voices for Linda Ronstadt’s classic “When Will I Be Loved,” closing the night on a high note of unity and celebration.

“This concert is always about more than music – it’s about saving lives,” said Joshua Daniel, Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events. “Each year, this concert grows in impact, bringing together incredible artists who are deeply committed to our mission. We are so grateful to every performer who lends their voice and to the community whose support makes this possible. Every dollar raised brings us closer to a world where no one dies from breast cancer.”

About every 12 minutes, one woman in the U.S. is expected to die from breast cancer. Experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments. Funds raised at the Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure will allow Komen to fund research breakthroughs and patient care services that allow more lives to be saved and bring us closer to the cures for all breast cancers.

“It is always an honor to join forces with Susan G. Komen for this incredible event and to lend my voice to a cause that means so much,” said Yearwood. “I love that this event brings people together – artists, fans, survivors, and the compassionate care teams who stand beside them – to help raise breast cancer awareness and inspire action. We are helping drive real progress and the continued support brings us closer to saving more lives.”