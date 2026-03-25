Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Raises $500,000 With A Taj Mahal Tribute

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Sweet Relief Musicians Fund held its annual benefit concert in San Francisco in February, raising more than $500,000 to support the organization’s mission to provide relief to musicians and industry professionals facing financial and health challenges.

The show, which took place at the Masonic Auditorium on February 21st, served as a tribute to the legendary blues musician Taj Mahal. The concert featured performances from Hozier, Joan Baez, Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, Bobby Rush, and the man of the evening himself, Taj Mahal.

Along with musical peformances, attendees also had a chance to bid on a unique piece of musical history, a D’Angelico Bob Weir Signature Guitar, signed by each of the artists performing at the show.

“Another unforgettable show! It’s always gratifying to witness the generosity of our music community and our performers first-hand, and to see everyone coming together for a common cause. We all recognize the urgent need to provide a safety net to our musicians and music industry professionals, and the funds raised will do exactly that,” stated Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

“Thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music. Thank you, Sweet Relief for all that you do and for bringing us together,” added Taj Mahal.