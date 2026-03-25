The Team Announces New Hires And Promotions, Including Belinda Law and Ishsha Bourguet

LONDON & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music, sports and entertainment agency The Team announced the hire of two London-based music agents, Belinda Law and Ishsha Bourguet, along with the promotion of six across its booking, festivals, performing arts, and tour marketing divisions.

Law, who was hired as an agent and vice president, began her career at Premier Artists in Australia before relocating to London. Her resume includes roles at Primary Talent International, Echo Location Talent Agency, and most recently United Talent Agency, working with artists such as Diplo, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, and Jazzy.

Borguet, who joins as an agent and director, began her career as a promoter and DJ in SOuth Africa before transitioning to an agent role at Echo Location Talent (acquired by United Talent Agency in 2021) where she repped a roster that included Tyla, Buju Banton, and Mr Eazi.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Belinda and Ishsha to our team,” said Alex Hardee, EVP & Managing Executive at THE·TEAM. “They each bring a deep understanding of the global touring landscape and share our artist-first mindset and collaborative approach to building careers. We’re excited to have them help drive the continued growth of our London office and broader international business.”

The promotions include Carly Goldberg (Director and Agent), India Lawson (Senior Manager and Agent), Seven Jarrett (Manager and Agent, Festivals), Lauren LoLordo (Manager and Agent, Performing Arts Centers), and Sean Merlin (Manager and Agent, Tour Marketing).

“Nurturing the careers of talented members of our global team is core to our culture and the way we serve our artists,” said Lee Anderson, President of THE·TEAM’s music group. “Carly, India, Seven, Lauren, and Sean have each made meaningful contributions to our business and to the artists we represent. We’re proud to recognize their hard work and leadership with these well-earned promotions and excited to see them continue growing.”