VenuWorks Has Named Marc Solis As New Executive Director of The Fresno Convention And Entertainment Center

FRESNO (CelebrityAccess) – VenuWorks has named Marc Solis, a veteran sports and entertainment facilities executive, as the new Executive Director of the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center (FCEC), overseeing the Fresno Convention Center, Saroyan Theatre, Selland Arena and Valdez Hall.

VenuWorks and ATG Entertainment were selected as the managing partners for the FCEC complex, effective January 1, 2026, to deliver a unified approach to operations, programming and guest experience across the campus.

With more than 25 years of senior executive experience in the public assembly facilities industry, Solis has opened and managed arenas, stadiums, theatres, convention centers and auditoriums, consistently optimizing facility use, improving profitability, and delivering world-class guest experiences. He is also known for building strong relationships with promoters, agents, vendors and community partners—an essential foundation for growing events and strengthening service to clients and patrons.

In his new role, Solis will lead the team responsible for advancing the collaborative vision between VenuWorks and ATG Entertainment to maximize operational efficiencies and position the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center as a premier destination for arts, sports and conventions.

“I am honored to join VenuWorks and step into the role of Executive Director at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center,” said Solis. “With over 25 years of experience in managing convention, sports, and entertainment facilities, I look forward to working alongside our dedicated and professional team to take these venues to new heights. Together, we will focus on delivering outstanding value and exceptional service to our clients and patrons, ensuring that these facilities remain vibrant and dynamic destinations for the entire community. We are open for business and ready to welcome you to an unparalleled experience in Fresno!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc Solis as the Executive Director of the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center,” said Steve Peters, Founder and CEO of VenuWorks. “Marc’s exceptional experience and dedication align perfectly with our vision for these venues. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise, under Marc’s leadership, to elevate the guest experience, drive economic growth, and ensure these venues serve as a vibrant gathering place for the entire Fresno community.”